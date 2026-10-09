Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh will begin training for the 2027 season on October 15. The athlete has identified the European Indoor Championships, which will take place March 4–7 in Valencia, Spain, as her main competition at the start of the new athletic year.

The athlete will spend a significant portion of her training overseas. Specifically, she plans to train at the Red Bull facility in Los Angeles in November and December, viewing this as a scouting mission ahead of the Olympic Games, which are a year and a half away.

This year, Mahuchikh won gold medals at the World Championships and the European Outdoor Championships, claimed her first World All-Around Championship title, and finished second in the Diamond League final.

Source: Suspilne.Sport.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the first World Athletics All-Around Championship.

On Thursday, August 27, the final regular-season stop of the 2026 Diamond League took place in Zurich. Three athletes will represent Ukraine in the women’s high jump: Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Iryna Herashchenko, and Yulia Levchenko. The women’s competition will be broadcast on the “Suspilne Sport” platforms.

Ukrainian track and field athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold in the high jump at the 2026 European Championships in Birmingham.

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