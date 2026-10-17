Poland’s women’s national team will play the first match of the World Cup qualifying playoff final against Ireland on December 1. The game will kick off at 18:00 at the Polsat Plus Arena stadium in Gdańsk, Interia Sport reports.

Second leg in Ireland

The return match will take place in Ireland on December 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 17:00 local time, or 18:00 Polish time. The winner of the two-leg tie will earn a place at the World Cup in Brazil.

The Polish Football Association has also announced the start of ticket sales for the home match. First-category tickets cost 30 zlotys, while second-category tickets cost 20 zlotys. A separate offer has been prepared for organized groups of 20 or more people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Road to the playoff final

Nina Patalon’s team reached the playoff final after defeating Belgium. The tie was decided by a penalty shootout, and the second leg was played in Gdańsk. Ireland’s national team defeated Kazakhstan 12:0 on aggregate in the previous round.

Poland’s women’s national team is seeking to play at the World Cup for the first time. Last year, the team made its debut at the continental championship.

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