Tonga's national team defeated England 30:12 in the opening match of the Rugby League World Cup in Perth, Australia. It was the Tongans' first victory over England after six previous head-to-head meetings, BBC Sport reports.

Tonga's advantage before the break

The first half ended 10:0 in Tonga's favour. In the 22nd minute, Victor Radley lost the ball near the opponents' try line after a powerful tackle by Tonga captain Jason Taumalolo.

Two minutes later, Stefano Utoikamanu scored a try after a pass from Isaiah Katoa. Katoa also kicked two penalties following infringements by Harry Smith and Herbie Farnworth. England, ranked third in the world, lost to the team in fifth place.

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Four tries for Tonga

At the start of the second half, England reduced the deficit: AJ Brimson scored a try after Young's break. Tonga responded with two scoring attacks: Haumole Olakau'atu capitalised on a kick behind the defensive line, while Tolutau Koula crossed the try line.

Young later scored England's second try, but Olakau'atu completed a double after a kick by Katoa. Katoa kicked three conversions and four penalties.

In their next group-stage matches, England will play France and Papua New Guinea. To reach the semi-finals, the team must finish in the top two of the combined table of the six teams in Groups B and C.

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