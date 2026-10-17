In Zakopane, Poland, Kacper Tomasiak and Jakub Wolny won the duos competition at the summer Polish Ski Jumping Championships. The representatives of LKS Klimczok Bystra I scored 927.8 points and finished 18.8 points ahead of WSS Wisła I, Interia Sport reports.

On the previous day, Tomasiak also became Polish champion in the individual competition. The duos victory at Wielka Krokiew was his second gold medal of the national championship.

Leading after the first round

After the first round, LKS Klimczok Bystra I took the lead. Tomasiak jumped 141 metres, while Wolny recorded 130.5 metres. Tomasiak's jump was the only one in that round to exceed the HS 140 hill size.

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In the second round, Tomasiak landed at 142 metres, and before the final round his team held a 14.7-point advantage over WSS Wisła I. Paweł Wąsek jumped 140 metres in the second round, but this did not change the balance of power in the fight for gold. Tomasiak concluded the competition with a jump of 141.5 metres.

Duos competition results

WSS Wisła I, made up of Aleksander Zniszczoł and Paweł Wąsek, took second place with 909 points. The bronze medals were won by AZS Zakopane I: Tymoteusz Amilkiewicz and Maciej Kot scored 844.6 points.

Adam Niżnik and Dawid Kubacki of TS Wisła Zakopane I finished fourth with 836.1 points. Marcin Bobak and Klemens Joniak of LKS Poroniec Poronin I took fifth place with 830.7 points.

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