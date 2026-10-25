Yastremska advanced to the main draw of the tournament in Guangzhou

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska successfully advanced through the qualifying rounds of the WTA 250 Guangzhou Open in Guangzhou, China. In the qualifying final, she defeated Australia’s Emerson Jones in two sets—6-2, 6-4. Yastremska is now preparing to compete in the main draw of the tournament, which will run through November 1.

Dayana Yastremska, ranked 103rd in the WTA world rankings, spent nearly an hour and a half in the qualifying final. Her opponent was Australian Emerson Jones, who is ranked 134th. The Ukrainian won the first set 6–2. The second set was a tighter contest, but Yastremska once again came out on top, winning 6–4. Thanks to this victory, she secured a spot in the main draw of the Guangzhou Open.

This is Yastremska’s second attempt to qualify for a tournament this year. A week ago, the Ukrainian competed in the qualifying rounds of a WTA 500 event in Ningbo, China, but lost in her very first match. This time, she managed to get through both qualifying rounds and will continue her run in Guangzhou. The name of Yastremska’s first opponent in the main draw will be announced later. Another Ukrainian player, Daria Snigur, has already secured a spot in the main draw. She received the No. 1 seed.

The Guangzhou Open is a WTA 250-level tournament. The competition is taking place in Guangzhou, China, and its prize fund exceeds $280,000. The tournament will run through November 1.

Dayana Yastremska secured a victory in the semifinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Parma, Italy, in a nail-biting match that went to tiebreaks. The Ukrainian spent nearly three and a half hours on the court and advanced to the final for the first time this season.

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