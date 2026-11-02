Chicago Fire, for whom Robert Lewandowski has played since the summer, will face Charlotte in the first round of the MLS playoffs. The matchup was determined after Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over New England Revolution, Interia Sport reports.

Inter Miami win determined the matchup

The New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami match took place on the night into November 2, Polish time. Lionel Messi was the key player for the visitors: he provided an assist and scored the goal that brought his team victory.

After this result, it became clear that Chicago Fire and Charlotte would finish fourth and fifth in the Eastern Conference. The final distribution of these positions has not yet been determined, but the teams are guaranteed to meet at the start of the playoffs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Three matches in the series

The series between Chicago Fire and Charlotte will consist of three matches, which will determine the participant in the conference semifinals. The last time the Chicago club lost to Charlotte was in October 2024. Since then, the team has won four consecutive matches against its opponent from North Carolina, including at the end of September.

Before the start of the playoffs, Chicago Fire will play one more regular-season match. On November 7, the team will face Columbus Crew.

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