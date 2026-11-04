Sergey Fateev, president of the Russian MMA Union, told Russian propaganda media that Ukrainian athletes are refusing to shake hands with representatives of the Russian Federation during the MMA World Championship in Tbilisi.

According to him, the Ukrainian side is avoiding handshakes, while the Russians themselves—who are participating in the world championship under their own flag and national anthem—are allegedly advocating for “sportsmanship.”

Source: TASS.

Fencer Olga Kharlan defeated Russian Anna Smirnova at the start of the tournament and refused to shake her hand after the bout ended.

The International Fencing Federation, which allowed representatives from Russia and Belarus to compete under a neutral flag, initially decided to disqualify the Ukrainian athlete. However, under pressure from the international community, it reversed that decision.

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