Rafael Nadal accepts offer to join Real Madrid board — BBC Sport

In Spain, former tennis player Rafael Nadal has accepted an offer to join the board of directors of Real Madrid. However, his appointment still needs to be approved by club members at a meeting to be held later this month, BBC Sport reports.

Statements from the club and Nadal

In a statement, Real Madrid called Nadal one of the greatest athletes in history and one of the most famous Spanish athletes in the world. The club said he will serve on the board of directors and contribute to the team’s present and future.

Nadal thanked Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and the board of directors for the offer. In a post on social network X, he said that he had accepted it with great enthusiasm, a desire to learn and a readiness to do everything possible for the club.

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A supporter since childhood

Nadal has supported Real Madrid since childhood and holds club membership number 67,778. Responding to the news, he posted a childhood photograph on X wearing the Madrid team’s kit.

The tennis player ended his career in 2024. During his career, he won 22 Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and helped Spain win the Davis Cup five times. It is currently unknown what specific duties Nadal will perform on Real Madrid’s board of directors.

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