Paulo Fonseca has left Lyon early and will take over as head coach of Sporting

Paulo Fonseca, the former coach of Donetsk’s “Shakhtar,” stepped down as head coach of France’s “Lyon” midway through the season.

The club called his decision unexpected and expressed disappointment over the premature termination of their collaboration.

According to media reports, the Portuguese coach will continue his career at Sporting. The club must pay Lyon 5 million euros in compensation for terminating the contract.

Until a new head coach is appointed, the French team will be led by Jorge Masiél.

Fonseca led Shakhtar from 2016 to 2019 and guided the team to three Ukrainian league titles. He has also coached Roma, Lille, Milan, and Lyon.

Source: club statement

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