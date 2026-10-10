Cole Palmer signs new Chelsea contract until 2034 — BBC Sport

Footballer Cole Palmer has signed a new contract with Chelsea on improved terms, which will run until 2034. As BBC Sport reports, the previous agreement of the 24-year-old England international was set to run until 2033.

One of the league's longest agreements

Palmer's new contract has become one of the longest in the Premier League. Erling Haaland of Manchester City, as well as Chelsea players João Pedro and Geovany Quenda, also have contracts until 2034.

Palmer moved from Manchester City to Chelsea in 2023 for £42.5 million. He signed his previous agreement two years ago. According to BBC Sport, contract extensions are part of the club's policy aimed at rewarding experienced and promising footballers while maintaining the wage structure.

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Form and recovery

This season, Palmer has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven matches. Last season, he had a groin problem and later admitted that he played despite it, although he probably should not have done so.

Due to the footballer's limited availability, he was not included in England's squad for the World Cup in the summer. Palmer also missed the recent international break. Head coach Xabi Alonso said that the footballer trained last week, is feeling better and is expected to be available for Saturday's match against Bournemouth.

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