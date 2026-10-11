Pogoń Szczecin defeated Korona Kielce 2-0 in a match of the 10th round of the Polish Ekstraklasa held in Szczecin. The hosts extended their unbeaten league run to eight matches, while Korona suffered their first defeat after four away victories in the league and the Polish Cup. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Goal before the break

At the start of the match, Pogoń goalkeeper Valentin Cojocaru saved a shot from Mariusz Stępiński. In response, Patryk Dziczek tested Korona goalkeeper Ksawer Dziekoński. The first half was also marked by a confrontation between the players, which referee Piotr Lasyk had to stop.

The score was opened in first-half stoppage time. Paul Mukairu played a through ball to Maciej Wojciechowski, who struck from close range. The ball hit the post after the shot and went into the net — 1-0.

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Two stoppages in play

In the second half, the match was interrupted twice due to the use of pyrotechnics in the stands. Shortly before the 70th minute, Michał Ameyaw sent the ball into Pogoń’s net, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Ameyaw later took another shot, which Cojocaru saved.

Mukairu set the final score in the 86th minute. The Nigerian footballer, who assisted the first goal, scored himself in the match. According to the match statistics, Korona had more possession — 52% to 48% — and also registered 17 shots compared with Pogoń’s seven.

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