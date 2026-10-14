In Wuhan, tennis player Iga Swiatek defeated Magdalena Frech in the round of 32 at the WTA 1000 tournament. This success was the Pole's 149th in matches at tournaments of this category and allowed her to take sole possession of seventh place on the all-time list for the number of such wins, Interia Sport reports.

Victory after starting 0:2

Swiatek lost the first two games of the match but conceded three games to Frech overall. It was the tennis players' second head-to-head match and their first since July 2022. As in their previous meeting, Frech won three games against Swiatek.

After the match, Swiatek noted that she made mistakes at the beginning but remained calm. She also highlighted her opponent's consistent play and said she had to act with discipline and closely follow the course of the match.

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Place on the WTA 1000 wins list

With her 149th victory, Swiatek surpassed Serena Williams, who has 148 match wins at WTA 1000 tournaments. Aryna Sabalenka, with 156 victories, remains ahead of the Polish tennis player. Victoria Azarenka leads the list with 209 match wins. She is followed by Simona Halep with 186 wins, Caroline Wozniacki with 183, Petra Kvitova with 181, and Agnieszka Radwanska with 175.

The WTA 1000 tournament format appeared on the calendar in 2009. According to the publication, Azarenka has won 10 such tournaments, while Swiatek has 12 titles and Sabalenka has 11.

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