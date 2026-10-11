Kenyan marathoner Amos Kipruto won the men’s race at the Chicago Marathon in the United States on October 11 with a time of 2 hours 1 minute 9 seconds. This is a new personal best for the 34-year-old athlete, who finished second in this event last year. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

Kipruto’s personal best

Before the start in Chicago, Kipruto’s best result was 2:01:39, which he recorded at the London Marathon in April. In Chicago, the Kenyan improved that time by 30 seconds. His result became the second-best in the history of the Chicago Marathon after the course record of 2:00:35 set by Kelvin Kiptum in 2023.

The leaders covered 10 km in 28:37 and the half-marathon distance in 1:00:38. At the 30-km mark, which the group passed in 1:26:11, pacemakers Daniel Simiu Ebenyo, Gideon Rono and Oscar Chelimo dropped out. Around the 33rd kilometre, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo accelerated, but Kipruto moved into the lead at about the 35th kilometre and gradually increased his advantage.

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Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele Bikila finished second in 2:02:56, while his compatriot Milkesa Mengesha was third in 2:03:46. Kiplimo finished fourth with a time of 2:04:18.

Feysa beats Lokedi

Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa won the women’s race, defending her Chicago Marathon title. She finished in 2:13:33. Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi took second place in 2:14:07, while Brigid Kosgei was third in 2:14:55.

Feysa and Lokedi stayed together until the final part of the race and covered 35 km in 1:53:45. About two kilometres before the finish, the Ethiopian made a decisive acceleration that Lokedi could not answer.

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