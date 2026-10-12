Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie and midfielder Martin Zubimendi sustained injuries during a training session held after the team's 2-1 Premier League victory over Leeds. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta described the situation as far from ideal, BBC Sport reports.

Injuries after the match

After the game at Emirates Stadium, the team organised a session for players who did not take to the pitch or did not play the full match. Hincapie came on in the 82nd minute against Leeds, while Zubimendi remained an unused substitute.

According to Arteta, both players were injured in two separate incidents during the training session. Hincapie was carried off the pitch on the back of reserve goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Arteta noted that the Ecuadorian defender's ankle injury is more serious than Zubimendi's injury.

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The club awaits examinations

The players are to undergo further examinations, after which the club will be able to determine their recovery timelines. Arteta explained that training sessions for players lacking match practice are held regularly to maintain the playing rhythm of the entire team amid a congested schedule.

This season, Hincapie has made three substitute appearances in Premier League matches and started the Champions League game against Napoli last month. Zubimendi has come on from the bench five times in the Premier League. Arsenal's next match will be against Lille in the Champions League.

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