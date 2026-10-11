In Spain, Scottish golfer Grant Forrest won the Spanish Open and earned the right to play in The Open and the Masters next year. It is his third DP World Tour title and his first professional victory outside Scotland, BBC Sport reports.

Decisive putt on the 18th hole

Eugenio Chacarra finished the tournament at 13 under par. On the 18th hole, Forrest and his playing partner Victor Perez needed to make birdies to overtake the Spaniard.

After their tee shots, both players found themselves in the grass near the green on the 322-yard par-four. Perez missed his birdie putt, while Forrest made his to finish the competition at 14 under par.

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How the final round unfolded

Forrest began the final round as co-leader alongside England's Joe Dean, with both at 13 under par. The Scot made a birdie on the fourth hole, but made bogeys on the third, sixth and eighth and fell two shots behind the leaders.

On the back nine, Forrest returned to the fight for first place: over five holes, he recorded three birdies and one bogey. He finished the final round with a score of 70, one under par, and the winner's prize was £480,000.

Chacarra and France's Victor Perez shared second place at 13 under par. Joe Dean, Dan Brown and J. Skov Olesen finished the competition at 12 under par.

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