In London, United Kingdom, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 19-17 in an NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The decisive moment was Cam Little's 57-yard field goal, converted as time expired.

A finish in 12 seconds

With less than four minutes remaining in the game, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington on fourth down, putting his team ahead 16-14. However, Jalen Hurts led the Eagles 32 yards in nine plays, after which Jake Elliott converted a 48-yard field goal with 12 seconds left before the final whistle.

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After that, Ameer Abdullah returned the kickoff for 53 yards, and Little secured the victory for Jacksonville with the final kick. Sky Sports reports on the course of the game.

Leaders' statistics

Lawrence finished the game with 24 completions from 39 attempts for 331 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Washington caught six passes for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns. Hurts completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards, recorded one touchdown and had no interceptions. After the victory, the Jaguars have a 4-1 record, while the Eagles are 2-3.

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