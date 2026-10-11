In Liverpool, England, Manchester City defeated Liverpool 3-0 in a sixth-round Premier League match. All three goals were scored by the visitors after the hosts’ midfielder Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card and left the pitch in the 62nd minute.

Goalless score at half-time

The first half at Anfield ended without goals. At the start of the second half, Liverpool created several dangerous chances. Lewis Koumas shot after an interception, but City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the effort. Soon afterwards, the Italian goalkeeper also dealt with Gravenberch’s attempt.

After the break, the hosts attacked more often, but in the 62nd minute Gravenberch received a second booking for a careless collision in the centre of the pitch. As Interia Sport reports, Erling Haaland opened the scoring three minutes after the dismissal.

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Three goals for the visitors

In the 65th minute, Haaland beat Alisson, and in the 68th, Jérémy Doku doubled Manchester City’s advantage. Rayan Cherki set the final score in the 78th minute.

According to the match statistics, Manchester City had more possession — 61% to 39%. The teams had 15 and 12 shots respectively, with Liverpool recording five shots on target and the visitors four. This was Manchester City’s sixth consecutive league victory.

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