Legia Warsaw defeated Wisła Kraków 2-0 at home in Poland in the 10th round of the Polish Ekstraklasa. The match took place on October 11 in Warsaw. Thanks to this victory, the capital club has now gone 14 consecutive matches without defeat, Interia Sport reports.

Zjawiński scores after defensive error

The visitors were more active at the start of the match: after 15 minutes, they had taken five shots to Legia's one and had more possession. However, the hosts opened the scoring in the 18th minute. After a throw-in, Kacper Duda failed to clear the ball, which fell to Łukasz Zjawiński. The Legia forward beat goalkeeper Marcel Łubik and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Before that, Juliusz Ertgałer and Marko Božić had chances to score but failed to convert them. The outlet also notes that the referees did not award a penalty in Legia's penalty area after an incident involving Ertgałer, which the article describes as controversial.

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Adamski seals the final score

In the second half, Legia allowed their opponent to control the ball, but it was difficult for Wisła to reach dangerous areas near the hosts' goal. In the 68th minute, Łubik slipped and failed to clear the ball, leaving the goal empty, but the Warsaw side did not capitalize on the episode.

The final score was set in the 70th minute. James Igbekeme lost the ball in front of his own penalty area, after which Rafał Adamski sent it into the top corner with an accurate shot from several metres out. Wisła tried to reduce the deficit, but Legia held on to their lead. According to Interia Sport, the Warsaw club drew level on points with second-placed Lech Poznań, while Wisła are in fifth place. It was the third away defeat of the season for the Kraków team.

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