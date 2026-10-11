In Singapore, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix for the first time in his career. The race took place on Sunday, October 11, 2026, on the Marina Bay street circuit.

Race results

The main race distance at the Marina Bay circuit consisted of 62 laps. Verstappen crossed the finish line 7.335 seconds ahead of Ferrari representative Charles Leclerc. Mercedes representative Kimi Antonelli, who leads the championship, took third place.

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Weekend results

According to Channel NewsAsia, the victory in the main race capped a perfect weekend for Verstappen. He also finished first in the sprint and secured pole positions for both races.

Thus, Verstappen won the main race of the Singapore round after his success in the sprint. Leclerc finished second for Ferrari, while Antonelli completed the 62-lap distance in third place for Mercedes.

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