In Warsaw, Poland, Wisła Kraków footballers protested twice before the Ekstraklasa match against Legia over the closure of the away section at the capital club’s stadium. Legia announced that the section for visiting supporters would remain closed until the end of the year, so fans of the Kraków team were unable to enter the stadium on Łazienkowska Street.

Gesture before the warm-up

As Interia Sport reports, Mariusz Jop’s team first demonstrated solidarity with its fans during the pre-match warm-up. Wisła players formed a circle at the centre of the pitch and then headed towards the empty away section.

Another gesture took place before the teams came onto the pitch. The Kraków club’s footballers slightly delayed their appearance on the grass, so for some time only Legia players and the refereeing team led by Damian Sylwestrzak were at the centre of the field.

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Fans travelled to the capital

Despite the ban on entering the away section, Wisła supporters arrived in Warsaw. According to Kanał Sportowy, around 1,500 fans of the Kraków club travelled to the Polish capital. They went to Polonia’s stadium on Konwiktorska Street, where they watched the match on a big screen together with supporters of both teams.

Legia’s decision to close the away section prompted objections from Wisła’s management, but it was not changed before the match.

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