American billionaire Dan Friedkin has decided to sell the English soccer club Everton, based in Liverpool. According to The Times, The Friedkin Group is prepared to part ways with the Merseyside club for 800 million pounds, with 380 million pounds of that amount consisting of the club’s debt.

Dan Friedkin took the helm at Everton in December 2024. At that time, the American businessman acquired 94.1% of the club’s shares from Iranian-British entrepreneur Farhad Moshiri.

The estimated value of that deal was 400 million pounds. Now, The Friedkin Group is ready to sell the team for roughly twice that amount—800 million pounds.

However, the stated amount includes 380 million pounds in debt owed by the Merseyside club.

So far this English Premier League season, Everton has yet to suffer a single defeat. The team, led by David Moyes, has earned nine points in five matches: two wins and three draws.

In addition, the Merseyside club, which features Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, has advanced through two rounds of the League Cup.

This was reported by The Times.

As a reminder, legendary Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo may acquire the Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Nassr, for which he currently plays. According to a source, Ronaldo, along with four other investors, is preparing an offer to buy the club.

Ronaldo has called for a lifetime ban from stadiums for chants targeting Jota in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo’s personal life: from rumors and tragedy to a large family.

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