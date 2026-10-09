American blogger Jordyn Jones, who is rumored to be dating soccer player Mykhailo Mudryk, posted a video message to her multimillion-strong audience on TikTok. She spoke about the impact of the war on Ukrainians and urged the world not to forget about Ukraine.

Jones admitted that at the beginning of the year she knew almost nothing about the war, and said that in the U.S., there isn’t enough discussion about what Ukrainians are going through.

The blogger explained that she had set up air raid alerts for Ukraine on her phone to better understand the realities of life under the constant threat of shelling.

She also highlighted the restrictions Ukrainians face because of the war. In particular, she mentioned the inability to take flights or make long bus trips abroad.

Jones emphasized that Ukrainians are forced to take shelter instead of sleeping peacefully in their own beds. She said that her experiences have changed her outlook on life and made her appreciate safety more.

In closing, the blogger urged people to keep Ukraine in their thoughts, to sympathize with those suffering from the war, and not to take peaceful life for granted.

Source: Zorya Londonsk (X)

As a reminder, Masha, the eldest daughter of Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who has been living in the U.S. since 2025, moved into a new apartment with her husband, Eden Passarelli.

Another tragedy has struck the family of singer Olia Polyakova. Following a car accident in which her eldest daughter, Maria, was injured, and a Russian “suicide drone” striking the train on which the artist was traveling with her younger daughter, Alisa, the family lost their beloved pet—a Spitz named Mimi.

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