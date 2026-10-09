Legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka has died at the age of 86. His family announced the death of the former NFL player and coach on Friday, The Guardian reports.

In a statement, the family called Ditka a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. His relatives said the world knew him as a Hall of Fame player, legendary coach and leader of the Chicago Bears team that won the Super Bowl XX title. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

Title with the Chicago Bears

Ditka led the 1985 Chicago Bears to the franchise's only Super Bowl title. That team is widely regarded as having one of the strongest defenses in NFL history. He was known for his fiery temperament and served as the Bears' head coach for 11 years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After his time with the Chicago Bears, Ditka returned to coaching with the New Orleans Saints. Following an unsuccessful return to the NFL, he permanently ended his coaching career in 1999.

Playing career

The Chicago Bears selected Ditka fifth overall in the 1961 NFL Draft. He became the first tight end inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in 1988.

As a player, Ditka became an NFL champion with the Chicago Bears in 1963 and won Super Bowl VI with the Dallas Cowboys. He is also one of two people in NFL history to win a league title as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Read us on