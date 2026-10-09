Tickets for the bout between British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, United Kingdom, sold out within one hour. Around 80,000 tickets went on sale on Friday, and within minutes of the start, more than 500,000 people were in the online queue, BBC Sport reports.

Prices and resale

The most expensive tickets were available for £13,128 including the booking fee, while the cheapest cost £88.50. Shortly after sales began, offers appeared on resale websites: VIP ringside seats were advertised there for £73,645, while tickets for the upper tiers were listed for £425.

The Fury-Joshua fight was announced in September. Netflix will broadcast the bout to a global audience. Both athletes are former two-time world champions, and their meeting in the professional ring will be their first.

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When the fight will take place

The boxing event will begin on December 11, but the fighters are expected to enter the ring at about 01:00 GMT on December 12, following a short musical performance. The stadium will remain open until 03:30. The organizers have not yet confirmed the undercard lineup.

The event is being promoted by Turki Alalshikh's The Ring, whom the BBC describes as a Saudi powerbroker in boxing, and UFC head Dana White. A dispute previously arose over White's role in the promotion: Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said that his boxer's contract does not allow White to perform a promoter's role. According to BBC Sport, the purse to be shared by Fury and Joshua amounts to nearly $200 million, or £151 million.

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