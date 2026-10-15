In the French city of Lyon, Lyon defeated England’s Crystal Palace 3-2 in a Europa League match. For the visitors’ head coach Pierre Sage, it was a game against his former club, which sacked him in January 2025. Sky Sports reports on the course of the match.

Lyon score twice before the break

The hosts opened the scoring in the eighth minute: Corentin Tolisso was first to the rebound in the penalty area after an error by the London side’s defence. Just before the break, Ernest Nuamah doubled Lyon’s advantage, scoring in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Crystal Palace did not register a single shot on target before the break. After scoring twice, the French side controlled the course of the game.

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Visitors reduce the deficit

In the 50th minute, Yeremy Pino brought Crystal Palace back into the match with a precise shot into the near corner after a pass from Adam Wharton. However, in the 76th minute Pavel Schulz deflected Keito Nakamura’s shot and restored Lyon’s two-goal lead.

In the second half, Daichi Kamada appealed for a penalty after contact with Nuamah in the penalty area, but the referee allowed play to continue and VAR saw no grounds to award a spot-kick. In the 81st minute, Kamada did score to cut the deficit to one goal, but the visitors were unable to equalise.

Next matches

After the defeat, Crystal Palace will play Brighton in the Premier League on October 18. The London club’s next opponent in European competition will be Besiktas.

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