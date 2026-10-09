Ireland’s women’s national team thrashed Kazakhstan 8-0 in Astana in the first leg of the World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final. The Kazakh team played most of the match with 10 players after captain Yulia Myasnikova was sent off in the first half following a VAR review.

The Irish side played without captain Katie McCabe and midfielder Marissa Sheva, who were serving suspensions. The national team’s most experienced player, Denise O’Sullivan, was rested due to the long journey to Astana and the artificial pitch.

Changes to the starting line-up

Abbie Larkin, Jamie Finn and Jessie Stapleton were included in the starting line-up, and all three scored. Larkin also provided two assists, while the goal was Finn’s first for the national team.

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Emily Murphy and Kyra Carusa, who scored twice, each found the net. Stapleton made the score final in stoppage time by heading the ball over goalkeeper Angelina Portnova. Shanade Hopcroft scored her first goal for Ireland after coming off the bench.

Second leg in Cork

According to BBC Sport, the second leg will take place on Tuesday in Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Ireland have won all three previous matches at this venue. Kazakhstan will be without Myasnikova in the return match due to her dismissal, while the winner of the tie will advance to the play-off final to face Poland or Belgium.

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