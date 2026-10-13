Netflix has acquired the rights to broadcast the 2030 FIFA World Cup for viewers in Spain and Andorra. The deal covers all 104 matches of the tournament, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a company statement.

A free match on every matchday

Under the agreement, one match on every matchday will be available free of charge in Spain. It will be broadcast by the national broadcaster on free-to-air television, Netflix said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

First major men’s tournament

Netflix said that the 2030 World Cup will be the company’s first broadcast of a major international men’s football tournament in Spain. The 2026 World Cup in the country was shown by the national television channel RTVE.

The streaming platform also holds broadcasting rights for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil and the 2031 tournament in the United States and Canada.

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