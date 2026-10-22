In Barcelona, Spain, the traditional lunch of Real Madrid and Barcelona executives was canceled ahead of El Clásico. According to Mundo Deportivo, cited by Interia Sport, Madrid club president Florentino Pérez does not plan to travel to the Catalan capital.

Pérez will not travel to Barcelona

As the publication notes, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has allegedly already been informed of Pérez's intention. Joint lunches of the clubs' management had been a long-standing tradition of matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona, but they were abandoned at the initiative of the Madrid club's president.

Interia Sport links the deterioration in relations between the clubs to Pérez's position on the Negreira case. According to the publication, the Real Madrid president publicly states that Barcelona allegedly received different treatment from referees and demands that the club be punished.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Real Madrid vice president may attend the match

At the same time, Mundo Deportivo reports that one of Real Madrid's vice presidents is expected in the stands. Last season, the Madrid club's honorary president Pirri was in the box during El Clásico.

The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, October 25, at 21:00.

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