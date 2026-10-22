In Australia, national cricket team fast bowler Megan Schutt has been suspended for two matches for failing to comply with requirements related to the use of prescription medication. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Cricket Australia.

Which matches Schutt will miss

The 33-year-old athlete will not play in the third and final Twenty20 series match against New Zealand. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at North Sydney Oval. Schutt will also miss Adelaide Strikers' opening match in the Women's Big Bash League against Melbourne Stars, scheduled for October 31.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cricket Australia's position

Cricket Australia said the breach was an isolated incident that occurred outside competition. The organization also noted that the episode was not intended to enhance sporting performance.

In a statement, Schutt said that she accepts the sanction imposed and apologized for failing to comply with the established standards.

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