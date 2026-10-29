Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak has announced that he underwent knee surgery and is undergoing rehabilitation. The 30-year-old athlete wrote about this on social media after ending his season early due to health problems, Interia Sport reports.

Rehabilitation after surgery

Majchrzak posted a selection of photos from recent days on Instagram and noted that the knee surgery is already behind him and recovery is ongoing. The tennis player added that a long road lies ahead, but he plans to move forward gradually.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier, the Pole withdrew from the tournament in Brussels and later announced the premature end of his season due to his health condition. He last competed internationally at the tournament in Shanghai, where he lost to Germany's Yannick Hanfmann 6:7 (4), 7:6 (3), 7:6 (7) in the round of 64.

Season results

In June, Majchrzak won his first ATP Tour title by triumphing at the tournament in ’s-Hertogenbosch. In the final, he defeated Alex de Minaur 6:3, 2:6, 7:6 (5). After that, the Polish tennis player rose to 47th place in the ATP rankings and was in 82nd position at the time of publication.

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