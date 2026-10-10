Ronaldo has been suspended from the Portuguese national team

The Portuguese Football Federation has opened disciplinary proceedings against Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward left the national team’s training camp early. The player has been provisionally suspended, and a final decision on a possible penalty has not yet been made.

The decision to initiate urgent proceedings was made on October 9. It pertains to events that took place on October 7. The federation must investigate the circumstances of the incident and determine whether there are grounds for disciplinary sanctions.

According to the Portuguese publication A Bola, the situation is linked to a conflict over Ronaldo’s role on the team and his participation in matches. The article also mentions a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo remains the all-time leader for the Portuguese national team: according to the data cited, he has played 234 matches, scored 146 goals, and recorded 45 assists. As a member of the national team, he won Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

The player’s future with the national team will depend on the outcome of the disciplinary hearing.

Source: A Bola

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