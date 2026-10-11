Dallas Mavericks basketball player Kyrie Irving played his first game after a break of more than 20 months due to injury and scored 17 points in a preseason game against the Houston Rockets in Macau, China. Dallas won 132-115, The Guardian reports.

Return after a knee injury

It was Irving's first appearance on the court since he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on March 3, 2025. On the opening possession of the game, the guard received a pass from Cooper Flagg on the right wing, drove to the baseline and made a reverse layup.

Irving spent just under 22 minutes on the court, making six of 13 field-goal attempts, while also recording three assists and two rebounds. He played eight minutes in the first quarter and a little over eight in the second, then remained on the bench for the rest of the game after the first five and a half minutes of the third quarter.

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Coach's assessment and opponent's reaction

Mavericks coach Dusty May called Irving's performance impressive, noting his physical and psychological condition. “He's an artist. He's a jazz musician. I didn't expect him to play so well after such a long break,” May said.

Houston guard Marcus Smart said he was happy about his opponent's return: “You want to compete against the best, and you want everybody to be on the court. It was great to see him back in the game.” Before the injury, Irving averaged 24.7 points for Dallas in the 2024-25 season. He is a nine-time NBA All-Star.

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