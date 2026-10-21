Greek basketball federation president reportedly detained — Cyprus Mail

Reports in Greece said that Vangelis Liolios, president of the Hellenic Basketball Federation, was detained as part of an investigation into alleged match manipulation, bribery and other violations in basketball. Cyprus Mail reported this, citing Greek sports media.

Six arrest warrants

According to Sport24, Athens sports prosecutor Apostolos Grammenos spent three months investigating allegations related to Greek basketball. Six arrest warrants were issued in the case, which, according to media reports, concern federation management, referees and other representatives of the basketball sphere.

Liolios has headed the federation since September 2021. Sport24 reported that he was detained on Wednesday afternoon. There were also reports of the detention of three other people, though information about their identities varied as the case developed.

According to Sport24, the warrants cover three referees, a chief referee or refereeing adviser, a businessman and a former athlete. Those being sought reportedly included referees Vaso Tsaroucha and Petros Papapetrou, as well as basketball official Giorgos Mavraganis. Papapetrou reportedly ended his career in the summer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Money found during searches

Separately, Greek outlet SDNA reported the detention of referee Elias Koromilas. According to its information, searches related to the case found €820,000 in cash at the home of one of the referees in Katerini.

SDNA described the sum as having an unexplained origin. According to media reports, the authorities handling the case suspect that the discovered amounts may not correspond to the declared financial situation of the people under scrutiny.

The alleged offenses concern the possible giving and receiving of bribes under sports legislation, as well as alleged manipulation of matches in Greece's top basketball division and other competitions for at least the past five years. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations concerning those involved have not yet been established by a court.

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