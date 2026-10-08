Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz will begin his campaign at the ATP tournament in Shanghai, China, with a first-round match against James Duckworth. According to Interia Sport, this match will be Hurkacz's first at the competition in the Chinese city of Shanghai.

Match schedule

The match between Hurkacz and Duckworth is scheduled second on the order of play. The day is set to begin at 6:00 with the match between Coppejans and Tsitsipas, with the next match taking place after it ends. The start of Hurkacz's match will depend on the duration of the first game.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After the tournament in Beijing

Hurkacz's previous tournament was Beijing. There, he reached the semifinals but did not finish his match against Alex de Minaur, retiring from the match.

After Beijing, the Polish athlete moves on to competition in Shanghai, another Chinese city. The source notes that fans hope health problems will no longer hinder Hurkacz. The Pole's opponent in the opening match will be Duckworth.

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