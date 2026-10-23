UEFA has sanctioned Hungarian fans for their behavior during the match against Ukraine

UEFA sanctioned the Hungarian Football Federation following the match against the Ukrainian national team in Trnava, Slovakia. The Disciplinary Committee has brought five charges against the Hungarian side regarding fan behavior, including the use of pyrotechnics, damage to the stadium, and discriminatory actions. The Hungarians must pay a fine of nearly 80,000 euros, and their next away match against Georgia will be played without the support of their fans.

UEFA has published the Disciplinary Committee’s decision regarding incidents during the match between the national teams of Ukraine and Hungary in Trnava, Slovakia. The violations concerned the behavior of Hungarian fans in the away section of the stadium. The Hungarian Football Federation faces five charges:

Throwing foreign objects onto the field or into other areas of the stadium.

Damage to the stadium and its property.

Disrespect for the opponent’s national anthem.

Use of pyrotechnics during the match.

Discriminatory behavior by fans.

For these violations, UEFA imposed financial and sporting sanctions on the Hungarian Football Federation.

Next away match—without fans

One of the consequences was the actual enforcement of a penalty that had previously been suspended. Two years ago, the UEFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a penalty on Hungary in the form of an away match with the visiting section closed to fans. At that time, the penalty was suspended on the condition that the federation would not commit any further violations. Now the suspended sanction has taken effect. This means that on November 14, during the away match against Georgia, the Hungarian national team will not have the support of its fans in the away section of the stands.

In addition, the Hungarian Football Federation must pay a fine of nearly 80,000 euros. The largest portion of the fine—30,000 euros—was imposed specifically for the discriminatory behavior of fans.

How the Ukrainian National Team Performed

In the match against Hungary, the Ukrainian national team lost 1–2. The game took place in Trnava, Slovakia, where the Ukrainian team was technically playing at home. Following this match, Andrea Malder’s team is in third place in its group in Division B of the Nations League. This position could affect the upcoming draw for the European Championship qualifiers. If Ukraine remains in third place, then, according to the forecast provided in this article, it could be placed in Pot 3 during the qualifying draw. This increases the risk of facing stronger opponents as early as the qualifying stage.

If the Ukrainian national team had finished in first or second place, it could have been placed in the second pot. In that case, there would have been a lower chance of drawing the highest-ranked opponents during the draw. Therefore, it is important for Ukraine to improve its position in the group, while Hungary faced disciplinary sanctions from UEFA following the match in Trnava. The decision was published on UEFA’s official website.

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