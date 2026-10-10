In the German city of Augsburg, the fifth-round Bundesliga match between Augsburg and Bayern ended in a 2:2 draw. The hosts opened the scoring in the sixth second after an error by Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Error at the start of the game

Neuer came far outside the penalty area while trying to play the ball. During the pass, he struck the ball into an opponent, who intercepted it and moved toward Bayern’s unprotected goal. Robin Fellhauer sent the ball into the net without difficulty.

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Interia Sport reports on the course of the episode and the result of the match. For Vincent Kompany’s team, it was an away match after Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund had drawn their game the day before.

Standings situation

Bayern had a chance to reduce the gap to Borussia Dortmund, but the draw in Augsburg did not change the difference between the teams. According to the outlet, Borussia retained a three-point advantage over the Munich club.

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