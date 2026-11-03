Finland’s national ice hockey team will not play against the national team of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, for as long as its aggressive war against Ukraine continues. This was stated by Heikki Hietanen, president of the Finnish Ice Hockey Federation.

Ice hockey federation’s position

“We have aligned our own position so that Finland will not play against Russia,” Hietanen said in a federation statement. He added that the association would do everything possible to prevent Russia from taking part in international tournaments.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Finland also sought to develop a common position with other Nordic countries and leading ice hockey nations in Central Europe. Hietanen did not name these countries, explaining that their ice hockey federations were still discussing the matter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sports arbitration decision

On Friday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the International Ice Hockey Federation must immediately allow Russia to participate in international competitions. According to Hietanen, holding matches will become impossible if a significant number of national teams refuse to play against the Russian team.

Finland’s Minister of Sport, Mika Poutala, supported the federation’s position and expressed confidence that Russia would not compete at the World Championship in Germany next spring. Emma Terho, a member of the Executive Board of the European Olympic Committees, also called on other countries to join this position.

Read us on