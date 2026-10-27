Acer will launch the Predator Atlas 8 handheld gaming console in the United States on November 1. The more powerful version of the device with Intel Arc G3 Extreme will cost $1,299.99 and will be available exclusively at Best Buy, The Verge reports.

Console specifications

The Predator Atlas 8 is equipped with Arc B390 graphics featuring 12 Xe3 GPU cores and 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The device has an 8-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, dual-mode triggers, and joysticks based on TMR technology.

The console runs Windows 11, supports Xbox Game Pass, and can be used both in handheld mode and connected to a dock. The version with Intel Arc G3 Extreme is the more powerful of the two models Acer unveiled in May.

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Sales through Best Buy

The Atlas 8 will become Acer's first handheld gaming console from the Predator and Nitro lineups to receive an official launch in the United States. Its price matches that of the Xbox Ally X20.

Pre-orders, which Best Buy opened last week, are already unavailable. Acer said online orders will reopen on November 1 at the same time as sales begin in physical stores.

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