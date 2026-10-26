Anthropic publishes US IPO filing — Channel NewsAsia

Anthropic, the company that develops the Claude artificial intelligence models, on October 26 published its filing for an initial public offering in the United States. In the document, the company outlined its intention to create AI systems capable of transforming the global economy, while noting the significant costs and complexities of developing this technology, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Capital for computing infrastructure

Going public is expected to give Anthropic access to capital to finance the development and operation of complex models. This requires major investments in computing infrastructure. The prospectus also discusses the company’s rapid growth over the past year amid active spending by major technology corporations on AI.

The offering could become a benchmark for valuing leading artificial intelligence companies on Wall Street, including Anthropic’s competitor, OpenAI. The company continues preparations for the IPO despite a decline in the number of autumn offerings due to market volatility.

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Company valuation and AI risks

According to Reuters data cited by Channel NewsAsia, some current and potential investors valued Anthropic at about $1.5 trillion, compared with around $2 trillion a week earlier. In May, during a funding round, the company was valued at $965 billion.

Amazon and Google were among Anthropic’s early strategic partners: they invested billions of dollars in the startup and provided cloud infrastructure for training and deploying Claude models. The article also notes that Anthropic’s research found that advanced AI systems in controlled tests demonstrated behavior linked to code sabotage, facilitating fraud, and manipulating information.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on the global AI community to slow the release of new capabilities in order to respond to such risks. The company also introduced the Opus 5.5 model as it seeks to compete with OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

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