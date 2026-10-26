Apple has released the iOS 27.2 update, which adds Apple Pencil stylus support for the foldable iPhone Duo. The Verge reports. The update also brings the Edge Light feature to the device, which is intended to illuminate the user’s face during video calls.

Features for the foldable iPhone

Apple had previously stated that the iPhone Duo would receive Apple Pencil support later this year. The company’s first foldable smartphone has a 7.6-inch internal display and a 5.4-inch external screen. In iOS 27, the device’s controls were updated to account for two screens.

Netflix, Prime Video and Microsoft Outlook already support the iPhone Duo’s additional screen space, although some apps still require further refinement.

FaceTime and Siri AI updates

Group FaceTime calls have gained a feature for simultaneous use of the front and main cameras. It allows users to show conversation participants both the image from the selfie camera and what the rear cameras are filming.

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iOS 27.2 also allows Siri AI to suggest actions in the Messages app and expands the feature’s language support: French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish are now available. According to 9to5Mac, Apple is also rolling out support for Google’s SynthID digital watermark in Photos and Image Playground.

Changes in media apps

Other changes include user profiles in the Apple TV app on iPhone. Apple Podcasts is replacing the Up Next queue with a New Episodes list and adding a Continue Playing section. In addition, users will see a new Apple Music logo.

At the same time, the company released macOS 27.2 Golden Gate, watchOS 27.2, visionOS 27.2, tvOS 27.2 and HomePod software 27.2.

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