Apple unveils HomeView starting at $299 — The National

Apple has unveiled HomeView, a home device with a display and the Siri voice assistant, updated with artificial intelligence. Sales are expected to begin on November 13, with a starting price of $299. Initially, HomeView will be available only in English, The National reports.

HomeView for the home

The device will be released in two versions: one can be placed on a surface, while the other can be mounted on a wall. In a video, Apple showed a family using HomeView in the kitchen to get answers to questions, communicate and create reminders.

In one episode, a user asks Siri to find her keys, after which HomePod emits a sound signal. According to the source, this is likely done with the help of an AirTag.

Apple is also preparing a line of Apple Home Collection accessories, which is expected to include smart cameras, thermostats and a door lock. The company said these devices, developed jointly by Apple and individual brands, will feature end-to-end data encryption in Apple Home. It has not specified when the accessories will go on sale.

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New HomePod and Apple TV

At the same time, the company announced the HomePod mini 2. Its sales are expected to begin on October 30, with prices starting at $149. Apple reported improved sound, touch controls, a mesh body design and a braided power cable. After setup via an iPhone or iPad, Siri will be able to use general knowledge and the user's personal context, according to the company.

The updated Apple TV 4K is expected to go on sale on November 13, starting at $299. The device will receive the A19 processor, which, according to Apple, will help ensure 4K video quality, as well as a Siri Remote. The company said that a more powerful Siri and built-in microphones will make it possible to control viewing of films, series, games and workouts by voice.

Counterpoint principal analyst Anshika Jain believes that a device with a display could become the central interface for controlling smart-home products, accessing content and services, and interacting with Apple's AI capabilities. At the same time, she forecasts only slight year-on-year growth in HomePod shipments due to market saturation and longer device replacement cycles.

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