Streaming service Discovery+ has increased the price of both monthly plans. The ad-supported subscription now costs $7 per month, up by $1, while the ad-free plan has risen by $2 to $12 per month.

New prices for subscribers

As Engadget reports, the new prices took effect on Tuesday for new users. Existing subscribers were given 30 days’ notice: the new price will apply to the first bill issued on or after November 12.

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The previous increase in Discovery+ subscription prices took place in January 2025. The current change came about a week after the official merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, which resulted in the creation of Skydance.

Plans for streaming platforms

Skydance has signaled its intention to combine Paramount+ and HBO Max into a single offering. At the same time, Engadget suggests that further price increases and cost-cutting measures may be possible as the company begins to address the $80 billion debt it assumed.

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