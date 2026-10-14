Google will allow adult users in the United States and certain other countries to upload Android apps created with artificial intelligence in Google AI Studio without a paid developer account. A Google account will be sufficient, Engadget reports.

Personal app library

The new mechanism will apply to apps created through vibe coding. Google AI Studio can generate apps from text prompts to Gemini, and users will be able to refine the result with new prompts or edit the generated code themselves.

Initially, such apps will be available only on the creator’s own devices, including phones, tablets and computers with access to the Play Store. A personal library section will appear in the store for this purpose. Google later plans to add the ability to safely share such apps with friends and family.

To distribute an app to a global audience, a user will need to switch to a professional developer account. The app will then undergo the standard Play Store security review.

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App discovery and gaming features

Google is also updating its app discovery tools. Gemini will be able to show direct links to Play Store apps in chats. The company will expand the store’s themed sports pages that appear during matches: they will cover, among other events, English Premier League and Major League Soccer games.

For cars with Google built-in and the Android XR platform, the Play Store will receive an interface adapted to the size of the physical or virtual screen. The new Game Finder feature will recommend games based on the Gamer DNA preference profile, which users will be able to customize according to their interests and favorite genres.

Other gaming updates include game collections for recommending titles to other users, recording 30-second video clips through the Sidekick overlay interface, and new tools for developers. In particular, Sprints will offer 48-hour competitions between players of similar skill levels, Quests will allow in-game rewards to be provided, and Community Posts will add a questions-and-answers section to game pages.

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