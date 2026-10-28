Apple has unveiled a new MacBook Pro with a touchscreen OLED display. The laptop will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, with sales expected to begin on November 6. The starting price of the 14-inch model will be $2,899, while the 16-inch model will start at $3,399.

Touchscreen OLED display

As The Verge reports, Apple calls the new screen ProLED XDR. It is a tandem OLED display with brightness of up to 2,000 nits, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a claimed contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1.

The new models are equipped with M5 Pro or M5 Max chips. The 14-inch laptop weighs 3 pounds, while the 16-inch version weighs 4 pounds. The screen also features a Dynamic Island element, which can display, among other things, Live Activities, similarly to the iPhone. The glowing Apple logo has been returned to the device lid.

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Apple’s previous position

Previously, Apple had long rejected the idea of touchscreen laptops. In 2010, Steve Jobs called such devices “ergonomically terrible.” In 2012, then-Apple CEO Tim Cook, answering a question about the possible convergence of tablets and laptops, compared it to combining a toaster and a refrigerator.

The company had already experimented with the way the MacBook Pro is controlled: in 2016, it replaced the function keys with the Touch Bar touch panel. In the 2021 MacBook Pro redesign, Apple brought back physical keys, and in 2023 it finally abandoned the Touch Bar. The presentation of the new laptop took place as part of Apple’s week of announcements, which also included an iPad Mini with an OLED display and an iMac powered by M6 chips.

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