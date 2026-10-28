In the United States, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law intended to protect children from potential harm when using AI chatbots. As Engadget reports, the document requires AI companies to verify users’ ages. They must offer at least one verification method that is not based solely on government-issued identification, and the obtained age information must be deleted after use.

Restrictions for chatbots

If a user is under 18 or the company has not yet confirmed that they are an adult, the chatbot must comply with specified restrictions. In particular, it may not impersonate a real person, claim to be alive, or state that it has human emotions.

The law also prohibits chatbots from claiming to have a personal, romantic, or professional relationship with a child, or from acting as an authority figure for them. They may not ask unsolicited questions about emotions or use a child’s private medical and personal information from previous conversations. Chatbots are also prohibited from encouraging or facilitating suicide, self-harm, eating disorders, drug use, or alcohol consumption.

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Separately, the law prohibits encouraging children to keep secrets, isolate themselves, or refrain from seeking help from parents, other trusted adults, or professionals. Sexually explicit content and child sexual abuse material are also prohibited.

Fines and protection for baby monitors

A website will be created for filing complaints, through which the public will be able to contact the New York State attorney general. For violations, companies may face a civil penalty of up to $25,000 for each case, as well as damages, restitution, and other legal remedies. They may also be required to delete unlawfully collected data and models trained on such information. The law will take effect in six months.

Hochul also signed a separate law concerning internet-connected baby monitors sold in the state. Such devices must prevent unauthorized viewing or listening to the activity they record. Baby monitors must display warnings about the importance of using security measures and the risks of unsecured connections. This law will take effect in 90 days.

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