Apple Accuses OpenAI of Stealing iPhone Designs and Secret Developments — FT

On Wednesday, October 14, Apple and OpenAI appeared in federal court in California. The hearing concerns allegations against the artificial intelligence developer regarding the alleged theft of trade secrets from Apple, the company known for manufacturing the iPhone.

This is the first public hearing in the case between the former partners, who just two years ago announced the integration of ChatGPT into the iPhone’s operating system. Since then, hundreds of former Apple employees have moved to OpenAI, which is currently developing its own AI-powered personal device.

In 2025, the creator of ChatGPT acquired the hardware startup “io,” founded by former Apple chief designer Sir Jony Ive, for $6.4 billion. Ive himself, who left the company in 2019, is not named in the lawsuit.

The Essence of the Allegations and Mutual Motions

Apple alleges that OpenAI and two of its former employees—including the startup’s current head of hardware, Tang Tang—stole confidential data, including product designs and commercial information about manufacturing processes. The iPhone maker has also sent formal legal notices to dozens of its other former employees who currently work at OpenAI.

For its part, OpenAI rejects the allegations, calling the lawsuit an attempt to prevent the poaching of specialists and asserting the legality of its hiring practices.

During the hearings presided over by Senior U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, the parties presented their counterclaims:

Apple is seeking a court injunction to prevent OpenAI from accessing and using its trade secrets, as well as to prohibit the destruction or concealment of evidence;

OpenAI is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed in its entirety;

The day before, the court partially granted Apple’s request for the expedited production of some evidence from OpenAI and for the court to authorize depositions of former employees.

The Breakup of a Partnership and Competition in the Device Market

The legal battle with the $4.9 trillion tech giant is unfolding as OpenAI prepares for a potential IPO as early as next year, while the startup is facing a wave of security audits following product hacking incidents. At the same time, OpenAI’s entry into the consumer electronics segment has intensified its rivalry with Apple, which this year partnered with Google to develop its own AI features.

Apple itself has faced delays in rolling out the updated Siri voice assistant, which was released in beta just last month and remains unavailable in the EU due to regulatory requirements.

This was reported with reference to data from the Financial Times.

As a reminder, Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI over the theft of confidential developments.

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