South Korean financial institutions have faced a new wave of cyberattacks. Among those affected are brokerage firms Daishin Securities and Mirae Asset Global Investments, as well as cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb. As TechCrunch reports, citing local media, Daishin Securities said that the personal data of 38,490 clients had been exposed.

Daishin Securities client data

As a result of the attack, clients' names, email addresses, and mobile phone numbers were exposed. Daishin Securities notified those affected, is cooperating with authorities during the investigation, and must compensate losses in accordance with legal requirements.

Mirae Asset Global Investments and Bithumb separately reported cyber incidents on Wednesday. At the same time, the companies did not confirm that their clients' data had been obtained.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Regulator's response

South Korea's financial regulator called for stronger cybersecurity measures after a series of attacks on financial companies and government institutions. The country also plans to inspect dozens of IT systems in the private sector.

The previous wave of attacks on South Korean financial institutions occurred about a month ago. Cybersecurity researchers linked the September incidents to a suspected hacker from China who used the Artex AI-powered penetration-testing tool. The causes of the latest breaches are still being investigated.

Read us on