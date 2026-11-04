The European Parliament is preparing new guidelines for members on the use of artificial intelligence in legislative work. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola warned MEPs against excessive reliance on AI when making decisions, Politico Europe reports.

Responsibility of members

According to Metsola, drafting amendments with the help of AI cannot replace constructive discussion with colleagues. She also noted that using artificial intelligence for legal research cannot ultimately replace the judgment and critical thinking needed for complex decisions.

The European Parliament president stressed the need for democratic accountability in lawmaking. In her view, people should know about the use of AI, while elected members bear responsibility for decisions regardless of the technologies used.

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Future guidelines

European Parliament Secretary-General Alessandro Chiocchetti said that the administration would soon submit new guidelines to the institution's leadership. The current recommendations for staff date back to 2024.

According to him, the document will be based on three principles: openly disclose the use of artificial intelligence, do not upload sensitive materials to public tools, and verify all information before sharing it. The European Parliament is also developing its own AI tool for working with sensitive data on internal infrastructure. Commercial models, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Meta Llama, may be used for less sensitive tasks.

Errors in amendments

European Parliament officials warned about a growing number of AI-written amendments, including those containing references to non-existent laws. Chiocchetti cited a case in which an MEP received incorrect legal advice from AI, and lawyers needed two days to prove it was wrong. He added that AI can be used to sort thousands of amendments, but drafting and reviewing laws must remain the work of members.

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