Northern Ireland to apply separate EU AI rules — BBC News

Northern Ireland will apply separate European Union rules on artificial intelligence. They will apply only to physical goods with embedded AI systems that are placed on the Northern Ireland market. As BBC News reports, this is provided for by the Windsor Framework, which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods.

Limited application of the EU AI Act

The United Kingdom government said that the EU Artificial Intelligence Act will not apply in full in Northern Ireland. Its provisions will apply only when an AI system is closely integrated into a tangible product intended for sale on the local market.

The use by businesses of online tools or downloadable AI programs for work management, data analysis or other business tasks will not fall under these rules. Developers of such tools will also have no obligations solely because they are used in Northern Ireland if the AI is not a component of a physical good.

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Which goods will be covered by the requirements

Among examples of products that may be subject to EU requirements, the government named a smart speaker with an embedded AI voice assistant and a smartwatch that requires the manufacturer's app for AI-based health monitoring.

The EU AI Act was adopted in 2024, and in 2025 the European Commission proposed extending to Northern Ireland its provisions concerning goods. The law regulates AI according to its potential ability to harm society: the higher the risk, the stricter the requirements, while some applications may be banned.

UK Cabinet Office Minister Hamish Falconer said that including these rules in the Windsor Framework would not create a new regulatory border with the rest of the United Kingdom. According to him, this is intended to give Northern Ireland manufacturers certainty regarding access to both the EU market and the rest of the UK market.

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