On Amazon, the price of the 32GB Fire HD 10 tablet with ads has fallen to $72.99. According to The Verge, this is $82 less than its previous price. The discount appeared amid Amazon’s announced gradual wind-down of the Fire HD lineup in favor of the more expensive Alexa Tablets.

Fire HD 10 specifications

The 2023 Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch display with 1080p resolution. The publication notes that the screen is larger and sharper than that of the Fire HD 8. The tablet also has front-facing cameras for video calls, and its claimed battery life is up to 13 hours.

The built-in 32GB storage can be expanded with a microSD card of up to 1TB. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Fire HD 10 is suitable for watching videos, reading books, web browsing, and simple games; security updates are also provided for it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Operating system and Alexa

The tablet runs Fire OS rather than Android. At the same time, users can install Android apps manually, although some apps and games may not work perfectly because of the device’s basic technical specifications.

The Fire HD 10 supports Alexa Plus, Amazon’s updated AI assistant. Prime subscribers can use it at no additional cost. According to the publication, the assistant can handle more complex requests and may be useful for controlling smart home devices.

Read us on